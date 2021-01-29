Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HWDJF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

HWDJF opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

