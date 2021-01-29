H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.46

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.46 and traded as high as $12.31. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 493,797 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56.

In other news, Director Robert Earl Dickson sold 23,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$313,234.03. Also, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$388,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$351,637.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.