HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Receives “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 398.67 ($5.21).

Get HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) alerts:

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 395.35 ($5.17) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 397.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 355.59. The company has a market cap of £80.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.94. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 599 ($7.83).

In other news, insider Noel Quinn bought 88,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

About HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.