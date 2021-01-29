Htc Corporation (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Htc Corporation (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HTCXF remained flat at $$1.22 on Friday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HTC has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter.

About HTC

HTC Corporation designs and manufactures mobile devices. Its portfolio includes smartphones and tablets powered by the Android or Windows Phone operating systems. It offers its products under the brand named HTC, including HTC Wildfire, HTC Desire, HTC Flyer, HTC ChaCha, HTC Salsa, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC 7 Mozart, HTC Aria and HTC 7 Trophy, among others.

