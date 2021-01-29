Humaniq Price Up 15% Over Last Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $48,733.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00064444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.31 or 0.00798513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.94 or 0.03857467 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016902 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

