Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 0.9% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,032. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

