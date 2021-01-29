Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $7.04 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 7.4% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $433.22. The stock had a trading volume of 65,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,126. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $452.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $428.79 and a 200-day moving average of $376.09.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

