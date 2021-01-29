Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Purchases New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 388.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

