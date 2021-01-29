Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 55,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,472,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

