Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 33.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $58,506,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in Honeywell International by 78.7% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 667,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,930,000 after buying an additional 294,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.50. The stock had a trading volume of 64,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 130,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $512,018.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 410,951 shares of company stock worth $1,670,542. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.