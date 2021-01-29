Hxro (HXRO) Market Capitalization Hits $38.62 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Hxro coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hxro has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a total market cap of $38.62 million and $495,981.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00063762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.67 or 0.00799816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00044858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.45 or 0.03953267 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,758,740 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

Hxro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

