Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.72) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.36).

HYLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

HYLN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,635. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $58.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $2,943,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

