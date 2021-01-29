HyperExchange Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperExchange has a total market cap of $488,989.46 and $6,456.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00124020 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00259210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00065268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00064265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00308758 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash.

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

