HyperQuant (HQT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $32,023.53 and $3.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded 74.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00061673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00762787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.58 or 0.03762783 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013484 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017583 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars.

