HyreCar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 948 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,131% compared to the typical volume of 77 call options.

Shares of HyreCar stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. HyreCar has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $166.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HYRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in HyreCar by 400.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,176 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

