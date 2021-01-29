i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $29.68 on Thursday. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $914.80 million, a PE ratio of -742.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

