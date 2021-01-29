iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAG. TD Securities lifted their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$61.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE IAG traded down C$1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$56.66. The company had a trading volume of 121,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a one year low of C$30.38 and a one year high of C$76.23. The firm has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.15.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$4.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 6.8000006 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

