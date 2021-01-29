IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,625,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3,387.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 396,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,254,000 after purchasing an additional 188,601 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,741 shares of company stock worth $29,294,721. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $202.41 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $226.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 112.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

