IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,296,000 after acquiring an additional 647,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,740,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,860,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 8.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 915,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,207,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dover by 38.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,649,000 after acquiring an additional 207,472 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.18.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

