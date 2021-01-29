IBM Retirement Fund Grows Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $139.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.66. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,210 shares of company stock worth $14,520,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

