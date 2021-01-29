IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 34,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

