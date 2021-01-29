IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 222 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO opened at $364.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $389.43.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

