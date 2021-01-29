IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $393.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $419.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.78.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.