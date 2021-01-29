IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $29.01 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

