IBM Retirement Fund Sells 212 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.05.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $309.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.62. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $320.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total transaction of $3,027,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,911.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,119,118. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

