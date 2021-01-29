Idea Chain Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $225,501.00 (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $99.00 million and $225,501.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00005602 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00048420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00124249 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00261063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00065042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00064447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.43 or 0.00305791 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com.

