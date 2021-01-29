IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the December 31st total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:IDXAF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 20,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,715. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 217.36% and a negative net margin of 5,104.93%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

