IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report sales of $601.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $612.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $588.00 million. IDEX reported sales of $606.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.54 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.09.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 4,033.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in IDEX by 78.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 608.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.19. 540,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,705. IDEX has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $211.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

