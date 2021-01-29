IDEX (IDEX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.78 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $21.05 million and $2.78 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

