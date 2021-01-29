IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $679.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post sales of $679.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $689.43 million and the lowest is $659.80 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $605.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $482.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.59. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $516.86.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

