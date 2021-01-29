IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $409.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $482.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $516.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $489.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total transaction of $2,443,227.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

