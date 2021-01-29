Idle (IDLE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $382,424.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $382,424.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idle has traded 36% higher against the dollar. One Idle token can now be bought for about $7.51 or 0.00020096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00046218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00116616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00063131 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00245950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00060391 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,794.70 or 0.82379694 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,539 tokens. Idle’s official website is idle.finance. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Idle

