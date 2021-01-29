IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 4,388 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

