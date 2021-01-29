IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7,373.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,312.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 313,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after buying an additional 290,974 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 44.0% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,086,000 after acquiring an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,320.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 195,477 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 551.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 214,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 181,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $72.55 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

