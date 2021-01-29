IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,217,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,854 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after purchasing an additional 540,612 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after purchasing an additional 533,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after buying an additional 472,781 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $169.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $175.47. The company has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.