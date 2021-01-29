IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $6,736,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter.

FBND stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

