IMAX Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for IMAX in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IMAX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

IMAX opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. IMAX has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of IMAX by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

