IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,111.75

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,111.75 and traded as high as $1,252.00. IMI plc (IMI.L) shares last traded at $1,242.00, with a volume of 483,637 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMI. Liberum Capital raised IMI plc (IMI.L) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded IMI plc (IMI.L) to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IMI plc (IMI.L) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,108.57 ($14.48).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,228.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,111.75.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

