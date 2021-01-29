Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) (LON:IMMO) Shares Down 0.9%

Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) (LON:IMMO) was down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.96 ($0.05). Approximately 545,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 759,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.37.

About Immotion Group Plc (IMMO.L) (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) content, experiences, equipment, and software design in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers VR motion platforms in leisure destinations and rental spaces in retail and family entertainment destinations. Immotion Group Plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom.

