ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IMUC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.57. 13,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,912. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41.

Get ImmunoCellular Therapeutics alerts:

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.