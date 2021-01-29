Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) had its price objective boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Immutep in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Immutep alerts:

IMMP opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Immutep has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.