Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.47.

TSE:IMO opened at C$24.87 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$33.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$18.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.45.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

