Impreso (OTCMKTS:ZCOM) Trading Up 4%

Impreso, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZCOM) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21.

About Impreso (OTCMKTS:ZCOM)

Impreso, Inc manufactures and distributes various paper and film products for commercial and home use in the United States and internationally. Its products include engineering rolls, wide format ink jet media, desk top ink jet media, computer paper, jumbo laser rolls, laser cut sheets, thermal fax paper, copy paper, POS, add rolls, ribbons, cleaning cards, and laser and inkjet cartridges, as well as labels, tags, and tickets.

