Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.49) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Incyte in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.51). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.69 EPS.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. Incyte’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INCY. Bank of America cut their target price on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

INCY stock opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Incyte by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

