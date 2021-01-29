indaHash Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. indaHash has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $2,725.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One indaHash token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, indaHash has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00068224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.42 or 0.00897107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00049380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.30 or 0.04195552 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017850 BTC.

indaHash Profile

indaHash (IDH) is a token. It launched on November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash.

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

