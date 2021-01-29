Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Shares of IBCP traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $401.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBCP shares. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

