Independent Investors Inc. Has $221,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Independent Investors Inc. reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 47,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,620. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

