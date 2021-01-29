Independent Investors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Independent Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,830,000 after buying an additional 108,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after acquiring an additional 133,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,121,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $398,009,000 after acquiring an additional 72,840 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. CSFB increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

COST traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,589. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.45. The stock has a market cap of $157.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

