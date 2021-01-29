Independent Investors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Independent Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. The Howard Hughes comprises 0.7% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 3.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 486,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,516,846 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $811,809. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HHC traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $129.74.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

