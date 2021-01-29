Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Up 5.5%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.27. 8,034,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 3,160,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Several research firms recently commented on INFN. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $340.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $761,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,943 shares of company stock worth $3,735,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Infinera by 7,026.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 763,757 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Infinera by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

